Global fashion week dates announced for September and 2025

The British Fashion Council (BFC), Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) have set the dates for September and the 2025 seasons for New York, London, Milan and Paris.

For spring/summer 2025, the New York shows will be held September 6 to 11, followed by London from September 12 (from 5pm) to 17 (at 12pm), Milan will run from September 17 (from 3pm) to 23, and conclude with Paris shows from September 23 to October 1.

In a joint statement, the BFC, CNMI, CFDA and FHCM said the dates had been agreed “unanimously” to avoid overlaps and create synchrony for the fashion calendar to ensure that designers “receive maximum exposure to the travelling trade audience”.

For the autumn/winter 2025 season, New York Fashion Week will run from February 13 to 18; London Fashion Week from February 20 to 24; Milan Fashion Week from February 25 to March 3; and Paris Fashion Week from March 3 to March 11.

Menswear in January for autumn/winter 2025 will see Milan shows taking place from January 17 to 21, followed by Paris from January 21 to 26. While in June the schedule for spring/summer 2026 will see London Fashion Week taking place first from June 12 to 15, followed by Milan from June 20 to 24, and Paris from June 24 to 29.

Haute Couture in Paris will take place from January 27 to 30 for spring/summer 2025, and July 7 to 10 for autumn/winter 2025.