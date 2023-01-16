Golden Hour in Florence: The street styles of Pitti Uomo

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo is not only the start of a new year for the fashion world, but it also marks the beginning of the order season. However, where style is concerned, there is no sign of the post-holiday blues in Florence, where fashionable gentlemen were at their best.

The fair, like its home town, proves that opposites attract. This year, tradition met innovation, classic tailoring met modern streetwear and classicists met birds of paradise – and there were a few trends everyone agreed on.

Terracotta, caramel and the Golden Hour

In terms of colour, it almost seems as if the guests at the 103rd Pitti Immagine Uomo were inspired by the fair's Tuscan roots. The visitors' looks, regardless of style, recalled the city's "Golden Hour". Warm terracotta tones and caramel colours met earthy sand and ochre tones, along with accents of red and orange.

Image: The Colours of Pitti Uomo | Credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Hats Off to Hats

All "Pitti People" seemed to agree on one thing: hats are compulsory. It didn't matter whether it was a baseball cap, fedora, woolly hat or beret – 'Hats Off to Hats' was the motto.

Image: Different hats at Pitti Uomo | Credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Headwear was mixed and matched at whim: A classic three-piece suit with a colour-coordinated cowboy hat was one variation, as was a white baseball cap with a terracotta-coloured leather coat in a crocodile leather finish. The trend proved versatile as it worked as a finishing touch to the maximalist leather look and as a fashionable add-on to round off an otherwise simple outfit.

(Patch)work

Already on the catwalks for spring/summer 2023, brands such as Comme des Garçons, Marine Serre and Kenzo went all out and presented a variety of patchwork creations. The trend has now made it from the catwalk to the street, or rather the Pitti Uomo fairground.

Image: Patchwork style at Pitti Uomo | Credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Patchwork was particularly popular in outerwear, both in the form of a jacket composed of different knitted patterns and in a model made of different chequered fabrics. For jeans, on the other hand, it is prints reminiscent of patches with motifs that put people in a good mood.

The return of the tie

Back in the summer, it was knotted scarves that adorned the necks of the gentlemen at Pitti Uomo. Now the tie, unjustly frowned upon in recent years, seemed to be making a comeback – and not only on the necks of traditional wearers of suits.

Image: Ties were celebrating a comeback at Pitti Uomo | Credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Ties peeking out from under college-inspired jumpers were combined with oversized coats and baseball caps and, of course, were also indispensable as a finishing touch to the three-piece suit.

Statement earrings

In the 70s and 80s, earrings for men were an integral part of the youth culture scene. Nowadays, pop culture icons such as singer Harry Styles are making the trend fashionable again and guests at Pitti sported eye-catching jewellery in their ears.

Image: Statement-Pieces adorning the ears of guests at Pitti Uomo | Credit: Astra Marina Cabras / Pitti Immagine (left), Spotlight Launchmetrics

While some visitors chose earrings to add another pop of colour or elegance to their look, others took the opportunity to let the statement jewellery speak for itself.