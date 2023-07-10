Graduate Fashion Week designers to participate in Pure London

The 12 winners of Graduate Fashion Week are set to show their collections during the upcoming edition of fashion trade show Pure London, alongside the event’s long list of established and emerging brands.

The designers will be given a platform to showcase their lines over Pure’s three-day span, running from July 16 to 18, adding to its bustling schedule, which also includes educational seminars.

The winners of the fashion week were selected following the event, held in June by charitable organisation Graduate Fashion Foundation.

(From left) Collections of Rachel Hunt-Pearce, Erika Roznyte and Lucy James, Graduate Fashion Week 2023. Credits: Shaun James Cox. Courtesy of Pure London.

Those chosen to join Pure London’s catwalk, taking place three times a day, include Bath Spa University’s Erika Roznyte, Arts University Bournemouth’s Luxy James and Edinburgh College of Art’s Phoebe Potter.

In a release, Pure London’s event director, Gloria Sandrucci, called the link up “natural”, adding: “We believe it is essential to promote and nurture the talents of today’s young design innovators, so that tomorrow’s creative industries can continue to play a major role in the economy of the UK and the rest of the world.

“We are thrilled to offer these incredibly gifted and passionate designers the opportunity to present their collections on the Pure London catwalk to an audience of influential industry experts. I can’t wait to see the reaction of our visitors, be prepared for something truly exciting.”