Greenshowroom & the Ethical Fashion Show open in new location at Berlin Fashion Week

Green fashion trade fairs the Greenshowroom and the Ethical Fashion Show Berlin opened their doors to the public for the first time at their new venue, the Kraftwerk Berlin.

170 conscious brands are set to present sustainable fashion and accessories for the autumn/winter 2018/2019 season from January 16 to 19 at the Kraftwerk, together with the Premium Group's #Fashiontech and the new messe Frankfurt conference FashionSustain.

"With the contrasting backdrop of the Kraftwerk and its unbeatable location in the heart of Berlin, the future-oriented collections of the participating labels can be presented in the best possible light," commented Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles and Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt. "We’re also bringing together trade fairs, fashion shows and conferences at the Kraftwerk as well as the themes of fashion, sustainability, and high-tech in an innovative way."

A number of brands are set to present premières at the event, such as Vaude, who will present its new Green Shape Core collection comprising biodegradable materials like castor oil and cow's milk. In the Knowledge Lounge, initiative leaders and certifiers like Circular.Fashion, Fairtrade Deutschland, GOTS, and PETA will provide information on questions relating to sustainability in fashion.

In addition to established brands such as Jan ‘n June, Les Racines du Ciel and Ackermann Taschenmanufaktur, 40 labels will present their collections for the first time at the Greenshowroom, including Graciela Huam, Kromagnon, Nadja, Re:Code and Stinne Gorell.

On the ground floor of Kraftwerk Berlin 130 exhibitors will show their collections at the Ethical Fashion Show Berlin. Industry leaders such as Bleed, Dedicated, Frieda Sand, Good Society, Hempage, Langer Chen and Skunkfunk, labels such as Jeckybeng, Kuyichi, Me and May and Sitka Semsch will be featured for the first time.

Photos: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for Greenshowroom