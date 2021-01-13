Harrogate Fashion Week to return in August

Harrogate Fashion Week has confirmed that it will hold its spring/summer 2022 edition on August 1-2, after organisers were forced to cancel the last three editions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The womenswear, footwear and accessories trade show will take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre and are currently accepting exhibitor bookings.

Sarah Moody, director of Harrogate Fashion Week, said in a statement: “With Moda, Scoop and Pure moving later in the year we felt it was vital for the industry to have a show on dates that suited their production schedules, and enabled them to get stock to the retailers at the right time of year. And importantly keeping a calendar of seasonal stock, to support the retailers.

“Harrogate Fashion Week has shown an increase in brands since the first show held in Harrogate Convention Centre in 2019, and with the overwhelming response we have already received since this announcement we are confident this August edition will be our biggest show to date.”

Wendy Adams, director of Harrogate Fashion Week, added: “The Harrogate Convention Centre have confirmed that they will be back open for business from late April so by August the site will be running as normal. Harrogate has always been a popular host town and ideal for networking after hours.”