Harrogate to welcome debut Fashion Week this summer

The Spa-city of Harrogate is set to make a fashionable comeback this summer as hub for the industry as it gears up for the launch of a new two-day fashion trade show.

Named Harrogate Fashion Week, the event aims to bring together independent brands and retailers, marking the first fashion trade show in Harrogate for more than 15 years. Running from July 29 to 30, the event is set to take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre. The city previously hosted a number of buying events at the Convention Centre, until an industry shift saw a relocation to Birmingham in 2001.

Organised by Wendy Adams, an industry veteran who was in charge of previous fashion and bridal trade events in Harrogate, she feels as if the timing and location of the new event are right for the market. "With difficult times on the high street it’s making exhibiting less profitable for brands and agents, we want to launch a new type of event where our main consideration is to keep the stand prices low without compromising on the buyers experience," said Adams in a statement.

"The stand packages are competitively priced from just 900 pounds to make sure Harrogate Fashion Week works for all our exhibitors." The Harrogate Fashion Week just launched its new website, which includes information on the debut event's sections, exhibitors and visitor registration. Key brands set to attend Harrogate Fashion Week include Brodie Cashmere, Foil, Hope Fashion, Lizabella, Nougat London and Personal Choice.

Photo: Harrogate Fashion Week