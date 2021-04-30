Hyve Group announces dates for Scoop X Pure

UK trade show organiser Hyve Group has announced that its Scoop and Pure London fairs will take place together between September 7 and 9 at the Old Truman Brewery in East London.

In response to exhibitor and retailer feedback, this season Hyve Group said it has moved away from Scoop and Pure London’s traditional weekend datelines and instead picked a mid-week show to tie in with retailers’ visits to Shoreditch based showrooms.

Curated by Scoop founder and managing director, Karen Radley, the three-day event will showcase the most exciting collections and labels across the Scoop and Pure London rosters.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming our loyal visitors and exhibitors to the Old Truman Brewery this September,” Radley said in a statement. “The Old Truman Brewery provides us with an exciting blank canvas to really bring the Scoop X Pure concept to life. What’s more, relocating to the former home of Jacket Required is a perfect way to welcome menswear labels to Scoop.”

Scoop x Pure given September dates

As well as showcasing both emerging and established brands, the hybrid Scoop X Pure will also feature a selected edit of home and lifestyle products, and will be co-located alongside fashion sourcing show Pure Origin.

It is set to be the first Pure and Scoop shows to take place physically since the outbreak of the pandemic over a year ago.

The focus of recent shows have instead been on the company’s digital platform, Fashion Together, which was launched last year.

Pure London event director Gloria Sandrucci said: “With wider aisles and more floor space, we will be able to create an open environment in which social distancing is possible, whilst capturing the character of Scoop X Pure.

“Shoreditch is one of London’s fashion hubs, and with such a dynamic and creative atmosphere we are confident that Scoop X Pure will provide a new and exciting buying experience this season.”