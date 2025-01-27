Hyve Group portfolio director on the evolution of trade shows and what to expect for AW25

Towards the end of 2024, Hyve Group shook up the UK industry when it announced that its once prevalent fashion fair, Pure London, was to no longer be a standalone event. Instead, the fashion-focused show was to come under the umbrella of its sister brand, Spring Fair, in what was to be a “strategic refocus” that aligned with the evolving needs of the industry.

This also brings to an end Pure x JATC, a setup that had only been in place since February 2024, when Pure combined with its smaller competitor fair, Just Around the Corner (JATC), with the format only running for two seasons. It isn’t only Pure that is undergoing a facelift for the coming season. Hyve’s other fairs, garment manufacturing event Source Fashion and international showroom space Scoop, are also welcoming some notable shifts.

Next to venue changes–Source now housed in the larger Olympia West, Scoop taking up residence in Olympia’s National Hall for July–new categories, initiatives and brands are being prepared, all in the name of catering to the needs of the industry and responding to shifting demands. Ahead of the first fair on the agenda–with Scoop set to begin February 9–and to get some insight into the revolving sphere of Hyve Group’s event programme, FashionUnited spoke with the company’s retail portfolio director, Jackson Szabo, on the motivation behind recent shifts and what to expect

What prompted the merging of Moda x Pure under the Spring Fair banner? Has there been increased demand for fashion at this particular event?

The merging of Moda and Pure under the Spring Fair banner reflects evolving market conditions and the need to adapt to industry demands. With Spring Fair already attracting a significant number of relevant fashion buyers, the integration offers a more streamlined and comprehensive buying space for fashion retailers. This strategic refocus ensures Pure’s legacy of creativity and innovation continues while providing enhanced commercial opportunities for brands and buyers alike.

What opportunities does the location of Birmingham present for both Spring Fair and the new Moda x Pure format? Do you anticipate that the arrival of Pure will have an impact on the type of visitors/buyers attending this season?

Birmingham’s NEC is a central and easily accessible location, making it an ideal hub for buyers and brands across the UK. The addition of Pure to Spring Fair will attract an even broader audience, including both existing Moda visitors and buyers who have long valued Pure’s reputation for showcasing key fashion brands. This integration provides a unique opportunity for buyers to access an expanded offering under one roof, creating a destination for fashion that meets the changing needs of the industry.

Spring Fair 2024, Moda stand. Credits: Hyve Group.

How will the identities of Pure and JATC be explored, retained, or developed in this new format? Why are these qualities to remain present?

Pure’s legacy of showcasing cutting-edge fashion, connecting international brands, and inspiring buyers will remain a key part of the new Moda x Pure format. Key features like the Moda x Pure Catwalk, which will highlight the latest collections and trends, and host insightful seminars and talks, will continue to inspire and engage visitors. By integrating with Moda, the new format retains Pure’s spirit of innovation and creativity while offering a more comprehensive experience for visitors, ensuring we meet today’s market demands. JATC will cease to exist, with its brands being seamlessly incorporated into Pure.

Does the shift to different halls for Scoop and Source in the coming seasons reflect a growing demand for the two fairs? How does the renewed focus on these events cater to the evolving needs of the industry?

Yes, the move reflects the growing demand for both Scoop and Source as distinct and increasingly important events in Hyve Group’s portfolio. As the industry evolves, there’s a clear need to provide targeted platforms that cater to specific buyer needs. Scoop’s focus on premium, contemporary fashion and Source’s commitment to responsible sourcing are aligned with current market trends, ensuring these events continue to grow and offer meaningful opportunities for brands and buyers.

Source Fashion is the newest addition to Hyve Group’s fashion portfolio which launched in February 2023, and it has experienced exponential growth and is now Europe's leading responsible sourcing show demonstrating a desire and need for a UK-based fashion sourcing show.

What significant changes can be anticipated for these two fairs in order to adapt to this demand?

Scoop and Source will continue to build on their unique strengths. Scoop remains a premium event that emphasises a curated selection of contemporary fashion and emerging international designers, creating a one-of-a-kind buying environment. Source will expand its role as Europe’s leading responsible sourcing show, offering even more opportunities for brands and buyers to connect with sustainable and ethical suppliers.

Spring Fair 2024. Credits: Hyve Group.

Source is still fairly in its infancy. How has the industry responded to this event, and how have you had to evolve it to align with the current market environment?

Source has experienced rapid growth since its launch in February 2023. The industry has embraced its focus on sustainability, ethical practices, and responsible production, reflecting a broader shift towards these values in fashion. To align with the market, Source continues to evolve by expanding its exhibitor base, strengthening its programming, and deepening its partnerships with industry experts, trend partners, and sustainable initiatives.

As a trade fair organisation, what have been some of the greatest challenges from 2024? Are you expecting these to continue into 2025?

The past year has seen challenges such as shifting market dynamics, the rising importance of sustainability, and adapting to the changing expectations of both buyers and exhibitors. These challenges have driven innovation and a renewed focus on creating events that deliver exceptional value and opportunities. While these trends are likely to continue into 2025, we view them as opportunities to further strengthen our offerings, ensuring Hyve remains at the forefront of the industry.