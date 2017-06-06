In Picture: Sneakerness Amsterdam

Amsterdam - Sneakerness is a real Walhalla for all sneaker lovers. Europe's biggest sneaker conference returned to the capital of the Netherlands once more for its seventh edition. Taking place at the Kromhouthal, the event welcomed international brands, independent sneaker retailers, brands, private sellers and collectors from across Europe, marking it largest event to date. In total, nearly 9,000 sneaker heads visited the event, which ran from June 3 to 4, which is 3,000 more than its previous edition.

15 European stores were present at the event with their own dedicated stand, ranging from France, Germany, Switzerland and well as newcomer Poland. In addition to stores, 140 private sellers who represent some of the world's biggest collectors were present with their own stands in Sneakerness Amsterdam.

According to Marketing Manager Matthijs van der Meulen, the event also attracted a broader audience this year. "You still have the sneaker freaks who are waiting outside the shop first thing in the morning to score that one exclusive pair, but this year we also saw visitors who were attending the event for the first time and curious about the sneakers and the event itself."

In addition to scoring a new pair of kicks, visitors could also in listen on a number of panel discussions between designers, collectors, and vloggers or visit the Sneaker Art Gallery.

Unique sneakers from Sunika sneaker shop in Amsterdam.

The most expensive pair of sneakers present at the event were the Nike Air Mag. Also known as the 'self-shrinking sneaker' from the film classic 'Back to the Future', the sneakers drew a big crowd. The price tag: 60,000 euros.

There was also sneaker jewelry for the real die hard fans.

Sneakerness takes place once a year in Amsterdam. The traveling conference already took place in Düsseldorf and Zurich earlier this year and is set to move on to Berlin, Cologne, Warsaw, and Paris.

The first edition of Sneakerness took place in Switzerland back in 2008 and was organized by a small group of sneaker lovers. Since then the consumer fair has grown to become one of the most important events for the European sneaker and footwear industry.

