In pictures: highlights from Pitti Immagine Uomo #100

Whether it was on site in Florence or online through its dedicated platform Pitti Connect, menswear trade show Pitti Uomo welcomed more than 400 exhibitors for its 100th edition from June 30 to July 2. The show focused on its iconic anniversary, developing its different fairs -- Pitti Uomo, Bimbo and Filati -- around the title-theme 100.

An array of iconic brands such as Crocs and C.P. Company were present, but many newcomers made their way to the fair this year. Ambros Milano, Arcuri and Dock & Bay were introduced at Pitti Uomo, presenting their collections on site in Florence.

The exhibitors were organised in three different areas to create different itineraries for the public to follow. The first one, dubbed ‘Fantastic Classic’, presented brands with a modern and innovative take on traditional menswear. Variations of timeless tailoring and brands sporting a Made in Italy craftsmanship were among the key players of this category. They all introduced a contemporary polished wardrobe made of formalwear, yet also lifestyle products that created an entire way of life.

‘Dynamic Attitude’, the fair’s second itinerary, was all about sportswear, streetwear and the outdoors. Sporty looks met traditional garments to create particularly current outfits as easy to wear in and out of the city. The space presented newly-developed projects and held workshops challenging the brands’ creativity.

Finally, the last department, ‘Superstyling’, celebrated styles that go beyond trends and anticipate the future. The most experimental and inventive brands showcased their collections there, highlighting their sartorial research and avant-garde wardrobe. As far as style was concerned, it mixed innovative streetstyle with luxury, unexpected details and high-tech fabrics.

Brands could also show their collections in an independent exhibition space as well as in the Pitti Studios. The latter was a content production showcase - for images, videos and storytelling - focusing on an omnichannel perspective thanks to Pitti Connect.

Journalist Giorgia Cantarini curated the 3rd ‘Project Sustainable Style’, which presented a selection of 15 up-and-coming companies and designers that create collections with sustainability and eco-responsibility in mind. Among the brands were Monad London, Patrick McDowell, Uniforme and Vitelli, all industry forerunners that work solely in an eco-conscious manner.

The key takeaways from the show? We’ve noticed a return to formal tailoring, yet always with a more sustainable approach. Colour was key: we’ve seen little neutrals and plenty of bright hues, in tune with next year’s leading trends. Prints such as checks and pinstripes celebrated an Italian inspiration while menswear accessories came as bold, statement pieces.

The next physical edition will take place in January 2022, but in the meantime, Pitti Connect remains available online until September 10.