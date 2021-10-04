In Pictures: Première Vision AW22/23

After two seasons of digital shows, Première Vision has returned to a physical event from September 21 to 23 in Paris, still supported by an online platform full of events. The show presented the trends for the autumn-winter 22/23 season with its usual fairs: Première Vision Yarns, Fabrics, Leather, Accessories, Designs, Manufacturing and Manufacturing Leather. It was topped with the introduction of Smart Creation, a dedicated area named after the fair’s existing podcast, which presented some of the industry’s most eco-friendly and responsible companies.

Organised at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, the event hosted over 900 exhibitors from 40 countries, 765 of them presenting their latest materials and manufacturing developments both online and offline. The physical fair gathered many industry professionals around the themes of connection and togetherness and set up physical forums to present the industry’s current shifts. The Inner & Sustainable Values Forum focused on product innovations and sustainable alternatives while the Fanciful Flair Forum highlighted craftsmanship.

The majority of exhibitors presented fabrics and accessories - two of the leading sectors at the fair - and Italy, France and Turkey were the most-represented countries. Première Vision partnered with the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp and invited designer Eric Bergère to design the hosts and hostesses’ outfits for the next two editions of the event, the next one being held in February 2022. He imagined a pared-back, sophisticated unisex trench made of pure linen, which nodded to traditional workshop blouses.

The digital platform was full of events and seminars and showcased a large array of exhibitors, too. From September 20 to 24, it welcomed 147 manufacturers and garment markers and hosted two Trend Tasting seminars - one concentrating on the season’s global influences, the other on the key colour palettes. It was accompanied by the fair’s marketplace, which last season presented 1,700 online shops and 43,000 products.

Discover below some of Première Vision’s highlights in pictures.

All images: Première Vision