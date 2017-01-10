Interfilière Hong Kong reveals renewed format for 2017

London - Bodyfashion tradefair Interfilière has announced a brand new, flexible format for its upcoming edition in Hong Kong. Running from March 7 to 8, the body fashion's industry invite only event aims to move away from the traditional trade fair format by focusing on innovation and creativity.

The event, which is set to take place at the Wave at 4 Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong for the first time, will include a business accelerator platform, trend forums, meeting areas as well as fashion shows and networking opportunities. Interfilière Hong Kong 2017 will be overseen by the steering committee, which consists of key buyers and experts who will recommend key speakers and themes for the conferences at the event.

Using the latest innovations in technology, visitors at the trade event will be able to access all the information needed about the exhibitors and their products without having to make a single note. Devices placed across the Gallery will allows them to collect the information they need then and there, and visitors will be able to access it all from any computer whenever they need.

New spaces, such as the conference space, meeting area and the studio offer buyers and exhibitors suitable locations to launch new products, network with key buyers or share their success stories with others.