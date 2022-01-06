Interfilière Paris and Salon International de la Lingerie postponed

Lingerie, swimwear and sportswear trade shows the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris have postponed the January edition due to the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis, which they say has created “a resurgence of pandemic-related travel restrictions”.

Both trade shows were set to run from January 22-24, and have now been moved to June 18-20 and will take place at Porte de Versailles in Paris.

The organisers said in a statement that the decision to move the trade show was because international visitors and exhibitors represent 65 percent of its participants, and “both of these upstream and downstream trade shows want to ensure better conditions, in order to maintain their ambitions as essential events on a global scale”.

It adds that the June event will allow it to offer a “comprehensive overview” of the lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and activewear markets.

Visitors who have already ordered their badges for the January edition will be provided with access to the show in June.