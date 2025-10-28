Ispo to take place in Amsterdam in 2026

Ispo will move to Amsterdam in 2026, with the final Munich event taking place at the end of November next year.

The trade fair for the sporting goods, outdoor and winter sports industry will begin a new chapter in 2026, announced the Raccoon Media Group on Tuesday. The company, responsible for trade fairs like The International Running Expo in Amsterdam and The National Outdoor Expo in Birmingham, has partnered with Ispo organiser Messe München for the move.

“With the strategic realignment of Ispo, we are ensuring the continued, future-focused success of our long-standing flagship trade fair,” said Harald Kirchschlager, executive director of corporate strategy and development at Messe München. “There is a clear need for a platform that combines innovation, networking and business opportunities. Our collaboration with the Raccoon Media Group strengthens this vision. It also ensures that the transition is guided by the needs of our customers and the entire sports and outdoor industry.”

Ispo moves to Amsterdam

As a joint venture, the companies will host the trade fair at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, where the Modefabriek fashion fair was also held until last year. The new, optimised strategic concept aims to reduce costs to make participation more affordable. It will also align the event with global buying cycles and achieve a greater international reach, according to the statement.

“By combining Ispo's tradition with our community-oriented approach, we are creating an event that not only reflects the future of the sports and outdoor industry, but actively shapes it,” said Mike Seaman, group CEO of the Raccoon Media Group. “For too long, Ispo has been managed purely rationally and has lost some of its heart in the process. Through smart, strategic decisions, we are restoring the passion, purpose and community that made this event great.”

Three million euro investment programme

To realise these plans, the partners have announced a three million euro investment programme. This is intended to strengthen the commercial and cultural foundations of the event. One million euros each will be used to support non-profit organisations that protect sports venues, promote participation and strengthen grassroots sports; for a global hosted-buyer programme to bring together leading retailers and companies; and for a content programme. Part of the content programme is the new Leaders’ Summit executive forum.

“The industry needs a platform that unites voices, protects our spaces, and inspires the next generation of brands, leaders and companies. This is exactly what we want to achieve,” said Seaman.

The event is scheduled for November 3 to 5, 2026. This means the trade fair will take place slightly earlier than Ispo 2025 in Munich, which will be held from November 30 to December 2.