Italian menswear calendar pushed back for January 2021

The new year has just passed us, but as usual fashion is one step forward to 2021. Pitti Imagine and CNMI have sent out a joint press release regarding the 2021 calendar with Pitti Uomo and the Milan men's shows being pushed back a few days. Pitti Uomo 99 will take place from January 12 to 15 and Milan Fashion Week Men's will run from January 16 to 19.

Attendance and Pitti Uomo was reportedly lower than it has been in past years, with many buyers and editors complaining that it came too close after the end of holiday vacation starting on January 7. The dates also overlapped with the end-of-season sales period.

“I believe that the dates chosen for the men's fashion weeks in 2021 will enable [the events] to consolidate and improve the positive results recorded in recent seasons, allowing Florence and Milan once again to play a central role in the international menswear calendar,” said Carlo Capasa, president of CNMI, in a statement.

“Together, Milan and Florence promote the Italian fashion industry’s major labels and leading companies, but they also have a duty to represent the interests of the top buyers of high-quality fashion, who find a significant number of their important clients at our events," said Claudio Marenzi, president of Pitti Imagine, in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the evolution of the international distribution sector in order to offer increasingly advanced, sophisticated services."