J.W Anderson tapped as Special Guest Designer at Pitti Uomo 92

London - Jonathan Anderson is set to follow in the footsteps of Tim Coppens, Sir Paul Smith and Raf Simons as the next upcoming guest designer at Italian menswear trade show Pitto Uomo.

Founder and creative director of his own eponymous brand J.W Anderson and creative director at the LVMH-owned Spanish luxury brand Loewe, Anderson announced that he had been selected as a special guest designer for Pitti Uomo 92nd edition via his Instagram account.

The young designer, who first launched his own menswear label in 2008, is set present his label's Spring/Summer 2018 collection on the catwalk on June 14, in Florence, Italy during the celebrated trade fair. Seen as somewhat of a trail-blazer within the menswear sector, with inspirational sources ranging from Peter and the Wolf to dating apps like Tinder and Grindr attendees can expect an a one-of-a-kind show.