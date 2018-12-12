Jacket Required announces eco line-up

Fashion trade show Jacket Required, which focuses on contemporary men’s and womenswear collections, has confirmed that a number of eco brands have signed up for its January edition, as part of the show’s aim to promote a more sustainable future for fashion.

The sustainable brands span across various categories on show at Jacket Required including contemporary menswear, breakthrough talent, selected womenswear, footwear, accessories and lifestyle product.

One of the highlights is Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, the only company to manufacturing jeans in London, who will be promoting its denim sustainability and ‘remade’ ethos. The company founded by Bilgehan Ates opened its doors in 2016, and specialises in making and selling ready-to-wear selvedge and organic raw denim with a focus on sustainability. The brand also has a denim repair workshop that gives new life to old denim and the team will be demonstrating this at Jacket Required.

Other sustainable brands includes Howies, Teva, Tretorn, Peak Performance, Toms, Birkenstock, Fjällräven, Sandqvist, Conscious Step, Absolutely Bear, Didriksons, Element, and Far Afield.

Lindsay Hoyes, event director of Jacket Required said in a statement: “The dedicated team behind Blackhorse Lane Ateliers epitomises the movement towards conscious fashion rather than the fashion conscious and it, together with the growing number of ethical and sustainable brands showing at Jacket Required, is a heartening indication that the industry is waking up and reimagining what the future of fashion could be.”

Jacket Required takes place at the Old Truman Brewery in London from January 23-24, 2019.

Images: courtesy of Jacket Required/Blackhorse Lane Ateliers