Jacket Required revamping for autumn/winter 2020

The UK’s only contemporary menswear and streetwear trade show, Jacket Required has announced that it is undergoing a revamp for its autumn/winter 2020 edition in January with a focus on premium and sustainable menswear.

The new-look menswear trade show aimed at “attracting buyers” will also have an updated layout, with a streamlined edit of new brands including Snowman New York, Hedon, Bjanko Milano, On Running, and Alexridolfi, showcasing alongside leading labels Aigle, Pantherella, R.M.Williams, Suit Denmark, Fjallraven, Didriksons, Cheaney Shoes, Blundstone, Secrid, Lois Jeans, Toms, and Kangol.

There will also be a focus on sustainability and the trade show will showcase the debut collection from new label Universal Change Makers (UCM).

Adam Gough, event director of Jacket Required said in a statement: “The AW20 show will differentiate itself with a high quality streamlined premium, streetwear and sustainability offering of brands.

“The show build is shifting to premium full height white walling, and the revamped layout has been designed to present visitors with an inspiring and stimulating buying environment. The Santa Cruz skate ramp installation and live DJ’s aim to elevate the whole Jacket Required experience.”

Alongside the premium and sustainable menswear brands the trade show will also feature a skate ramp installation, offer live demonstrations, alongside Santa Cruz, who will be presenting its AW20 collection with other streetwear brands Arbor, Powell Peralta, Straye Footwear, Body Glove, Impala and R8GZ.

The autumn/winter 2020 Jacket Required will take place on January 22 and 23 at the Old Truman Brewery in East London.

Images: courtesy of Jacket Required - R.M.Williams and Santa Cruz