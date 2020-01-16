Jacket Required to dedicate a third of show to sustainable brands

Jacket Required, the UK’s only contemporary menswear and streetwear trade show, is placing sustainability at the heart of its new direction, by dedicating a third of the show to sustainable brands, including a special installation from Raeburn.

The re-edited layout will feature three showrooms with Showroom A featuring sustainable fashion including Thalassophy, Bjanko Milano, Daisy King Club, Dedicated Brand, Komodo, United Change Makers (UCM), Toms, Dashel, and Ucon Acrobatics.

These will sit alongside an exclusive Raeburn installation featuring the British brand’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, which includes a collaboration with award-winning Icelandic photographer Ragnar Axelsson. Raeburn has used original full-colour images captured by the photographer throughout the collection, printed onto 100 percent recycled cotton-feel polyesters and silk habotai.

Jacket Required will also launch new label by its sustainable ambassador Phil Wildbore, United Change Makers that will offer a capsule collection of styles that last from season to season with the aim of becoming a “timeless piece”.

Explaining the concept, Wildbore said in a statement: “We want to create a community of wearers and warriors, fighting fast fashion in a pair of jeans that you pull from the laundry before they’ve hit the wash because you can’t bear to be without them.

“Fashion is about more than just the clothes, it’s about people. Without the designers, makers and consumers the industry wouldn’t function. We all have a role to play in making fashion more sustainable, both in the way we treat our suppliers and shoppers as well as how we look after our clothes.”

Jacket Required will feature an international line-up of contemporary menswear, streetwear, breakthrough talent, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products when it takes place at Old Truman Brewery in London from January 22 - 23.