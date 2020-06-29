Jewellery trade show Bijorhca Paris cancels September edition

Reed Expositions France, the organizers of Bijorhca Paris, has been forced to cancel the September 2020 edition of its jewellery trade show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bijorhca Paris was originally scheduled to be held from September 4 to 7 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles.

While lockdown measures in France have been eased, the organizers said that ongoing uncertainties and restricted travel conditions for international exhibitors and visitors led to the decision to cancel the show, which Bijhorca’s jewellery community was also in support of.

“This not-to-be-missed event, dedicated to the jewellery and watch sector can only take place if it can deliver and guarantee the networking between exhibiting brands and buyers,” said Marine Devos, show director of Bijorhca Paris, in a statement. “So far, the number of visitors declaring themselves to be more inclined to travel in September does not guarantee the efficiency of the exhibition.”