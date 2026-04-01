JiyongKim to be another special guest at Pitti Uomo

Following Simone Rocha, Dsm Kei Ninomiya and Danish brand Sunflower, there will be another special guest for Pitti Uomo, the trade fair scheduled in Florence from June 16 to 19. This is JiyongKim, the brand named after South Korean designer Jiyong Kim, who stood out among the top talents at the 2024 edition of the Lvmh Prize. During Pitti Uomo, JiyongKim will present its vision through a project-event conceived for Florence and created in its distinctive style at the Fortezza da Basso. The special event is supported by the Fondazione Pitti Discovery and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

“Participating as a special guest at Pitti Uomo in June is both an honour and a significant moment. For JiyongKim, clothing is not seen as something static, but as something that evolves over time and through exposure. Our ‘Sun-Bleach’ process allows natural forces to shape each garment, leaving unique and unrepeatable marks behind,” said Jiyong Kim, in a note.

“For this project, instead of a single moment, we have envisioned an exhibition where clothes, space and time can interact together. Moving away from the traditional runway show format, we aim to offer a more immersive and layered experience. Our goal is to present work that continuously interacts with its surroundings, always remaining open to change,” added the South Korean designer.

“We felt it was important to bring his fresh approach to the second life of materials to Pitti Uomo, in relation to the incessant flow of time. Each garment is conceived as a cog in a sustainable, yet unrepeatable, natural cycle. It is an authorial intervention that transforms vintage fabrics and garments into unique pieces, with signs of transience and references to the climate crisis. Jiyong Kim’s is therefore an artistic and slow fashion ideology, which enhances the authenticity of experience and transforms it into beauty,” added Francesca Tacconi, special events coordinator at Pitti Immagine.

JiyongKim is a brand that challenges fashion conventions through an experimental and rebellious perspective, following an unprecedented aesthetic. Alongside the ‘sun-bleach’ technique, the brand creates unique garments with special workmanship and experimental silhouettes. This technique eliminates chemical treatments, relying exclusively on natural forces. For several months, fabrics are exposed to sunlight and the elements, allowing a natural fading linked to atmospheric alteration to emerge.

The design is based on the in-depth study of the human body and garment structure, to be translated according to 3D modelling.