Joor Passport to power 13 new virtual fashion events this year

With ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions, fashion weeks and trade shows are continuing to go digital, and Joor is advancing the trend this year by powering 13 new virtual fashion events on its Joor Passport platform.

Joor, the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, has said that its Joor Passport platform will power 13 global fashion industry events in 2021, including London Fashion Week, Premium + Seek, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, Liberty + LA Men’s Market and iHKiB Istanbul Fashion.

The other industry events will include Brazil Footwear, Showroom Canada, Tokyo Fashion Awards, Cabana, Jetro Project Japan, and Ontimeshow Shanghai.

In addition to virtual trade shows with partners, Joor Passport will also host Joor Marketplace events, including Joor Showcase, featuring virtual showrooms from more than 400 men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and shoe brands, and Destination Italy, which showcases exclusive brands with Italian heritage and craftsmanship, such as Sergio Rossi, MSGM, and Red Valentino. Both curated marketplaces will be available 365 days a year.

Kristin Savilia, chief executive of Joor, said in a statement: “Despite the disruption experienced in the industry last year, virtual shows saw strong acceptance and were met with great success.

“This year, Joor Passport will continue moving fashion commerce forward with the advantage of advance planning. While we absolutely believe in-person shows will return, we also know that digital engagement is here to stay.”

Virtual fashion shows gained significant traction in 2020, due to the pandemic causing many events to cancel physical showcases. To date, Joor has hosted 17 global events on its Joor Passport platform, including Splash Paris, Ontimeshow, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, and Bogota Fashion Week events. These events attracted more than 139,000 visitors from 129 countries. From the brand side, 1628 brands participated in a Joor Passport event, with more than 500,000 items sold.

London Fashion Week which confirmed this week that it would be going ahead with its February edition with no live audiences as a digital-only event will be utilising the Joor Passport platform.

Gemma Juviler, commercial director of British Fashion Council, which runs London Fashion Week, added: “Virtual trade shows are keeping the fashion industry running, plain and simple. Thanks to Joor Passport, we’re looking forward to a strong season. Our partnership with Joor has allowed us to strengthen our designers’ position in the global market in some very challenging times.”