Joor teams up with JETRO to present ‘Showcase Japan’

Digital wholesale platform Joor is teaming up with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to present ‘Showcase Japan’, a virtual fashion event featuring more than 30 directional and contemporary Japanese fashion brands.

‘Showcase Japan’ will be hosted on the Joor Passport platform and will providing participating brands and designers with exposure to buyers from around the world. Retail buyers will be able to shop across a broad range of categories, such as sustainability, diversity, and Japanese craftsmanship.

Featured brands include Alpha Showroom, glove label Evolg, linen specialist Vlas Blomme, womenswear brand Ne Quittez Pas, and premium knitwear label Coohem.

Kristin Savilia, chief executive of Joor, said in a statement: “Over the past year, virtual shows have gone from being relatively unheard of to the new normal. We’re thrilled to further expand our footprint in Japan through this partnership with JETRO, and look forward to connecting global buyers to the elite group of brands participating in ‘Showcase Japan’.”

The Joor Passport launched in 2020 as a one-stop-shop for buyers and has become an important online tool for the fashion industry, given travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the platform hosted 17 global events, attracting 155,000 visitors from 133 countries. More than 1,600 brands participated and over 500,000 items were sold.

‘Showcase Japan’ will run alongside 13 other global fashion events for autumn/winter 2021 on the Joor platform including London Fashion Week, Berlin’s Premium + Seek, Brazil Footwear, Liberty + LA Men’s Market, Showroom Canada, Tokyo Fashion Award, Cabana, iHKiB Istanbul Fashion, Ontimeshow Shanghai, and Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.