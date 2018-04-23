Kidswear trade show Bubble London closes

Kidswear trade show Bubble London, which held its bi-annual exhibitions at the Business Design Centre in Islington, has confirmed that it is closing its doors after 10 years.

In a message on its website, organisers ITE said: ”After 10 wonderful years Bubble has closed its doors for the last time. Goodbye from the team and thank you for all your support and the great times we’ve had. I hope to see you at our other exhibitions Moda, Jacket Required and Scoop.”

The trade show, which is billed as the ‘London’s biggest and most comprehensive kids’ show’ is still currently advertising its spring/summer 2019 exhibition on July 15-16, however, that show has also been cancelled with all exhibitors informed last week.

Bubble London event director Lindsay Hoyes, said: “The childrenswear industry has changed hugely over the last ten years, and throughout that time we’ve grown and developed the show to reflect those changes.

“Over the last twelve months however it’s become clear that the scale of today’s industry, and the budgets available to individual brands, makes it difficult for the kidswear industry to support a major national event such as Bubble London. We’ve therefore made the decision to close the show rather than compromise the values for which Bubble London has come to represent.”

The news must be disappointing after the success of the autumn/winter 2018 show in January, which included new features such as the Bubble Runway and the introduction of agent showrooms pioneered by the Scandi-focused Breitenstein Agencies who presented collections from Angulus, Veja, Bobux, Fub, Mar Mar Copenhagen, MP Denmark, Huttelihut and new Icelandic brand Iglo + Indi.

Hoyes added: “It’s been an amazing experience working on Bubble London for the last ten years, and myself and the team would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of the show’s success over that time.

“Having spoken to a large number of brands and retailers over the last few days, and having seen the response to our announcement on social media, it’s clear that Bubble London will be fondly remembered by everyone who showed or visited the event.”

Images: courtesy of Bubble London