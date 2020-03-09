Kingpins Amsterdam cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Denim trade fair Kingpins has cancelled its Amsterdam April edition due to health concerns and travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The fair, which was scheduled to run between 22 and 23 April, is the second Kingpins show to be cancelled over coronavirus concerns after organisers announced last month that the Hong Kong show scheduled between 13 and 14 May would no longer go ahead.

Kingpins founder Andrew Olah said in a statement: “We have been monitoring this situation very closely and had been hoping to have the show go on, but in light of the travel restrictions our attendees and exhibitors are experiencing and the overarching concern for the health and safety of our community, we have no choice but to cancel Kingpins Amsterdam.

“We are following the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for limiting the spread of COVID-19. The CDC is recommending people avoid all nonessential travel, including to several countries that have reported high levels of infection. This includes countries where many of our friends, exhibitors and attendees are based. We encourage everyone to practice common sense and get their information from trusted sources.”

“We cannot stop the world over this virus. A total economic shutdown is not a realistic option for any of us although the earth is benefitting from less activity.”

Kingpins said it will contact exhibitors and attendees with further information regarding booth contracts and registrations.