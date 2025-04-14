Kingpins Amsterdam returns with new CEO: Five questions about what to expect

Denim fair Kingpins returns to the Amsterdam region for a new edition on 16 and 17 of April. Amongst the changes are a new Made in Japan section, a Jeanius Hub and a new CEO. Fashion United speaks to CEO Vivian Wang about all the newness.

Kingpins is getting some new features this april. Why was it important to implement

Newness?

We want both exhibitors and visitors to feel that Kingpins is more than just a place to do business. Of course, the core of the show is still about sourcing and making connections—but it’s also about creating a space where people who truly understand and value the work behind better products and better factories can come together.

The denim industry is constantly evolving, and we see our exhibitors investing real effort into innovation and technology—pushing beyond the traditional five-pocket. As a platform, Kingpins needs to evolve too. We want to inspire new ideas, stimulate the mindset, and give our community the tools and opportunities to keep pushing boundaries.

By bringing in new features and experiences each season, we’re not only responding to shifts in the industry, we’re also showing our commitment to being a useful, relevant, and inspiring space for everyone who attends.

Can you tell us more about the Made in Japan section?

The idea for Made in Japan actually came from the original spirit of how Kingpins began—we’ve always aimed to connect high-quality manufacturers with trustworthy, forward-thinking brands.

Over the years, I’ve watched both the world and our industry change, and what continues to inspire me is the commitment I see from everyone at the show: a shared goal of building a better future, creating better products, and supporting more responsible factories.

During my recent trip to Japan, I was reminded of the incredible persistence and craftsmanship that defines Japanese culture. Their approach—rooted in precision, care, and long-term thinking—resonates deeply with what we want Kingpins to stand for. Made in Japan is our way of bringing that spirit into the show. It’s a curated space that highlights not just product quality, but also the values behind it.

Kingpins Amsterdam will also have a Jeanius Hub. Why was this important to set up?

The idea for the Jeanius Hub has been in the works for several seasons now. Over time, we’ve seen a real need for a space where attendees can engage with new developments in a more interactive way—through hands-on workshops, live demos, and other immersive experiences. It’s meant to be a destination for exploration and discovery.

For me, the Jeanius Hub is about more than just showcasing products; it’s about encouraging the industry to think outside the box. By bringing in entrepreneurs and companies devoted to new innovations and technologies, we can plant a seed that might inspire change. If Kingpins can help spark that kind of thinking, then we’ve created an opportunity for the industry to evolve and make a real difference.

We’re excited about the launch and look forward to seeing the Hub grow and become an integral part of Kingpins over time.

Kingpins is bringing back the education series with a focus on people new to the

industry. What can they expect?

Education has been a core part of Kingpins since its early days. Our Denim Talks seminar series is a place to share and discuss important topics in our industry, such as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. In the past, we offered a similar Denim 101 class for retailers and brands to help educate denim design and sourcing teams about the special characteristics of denim design, manufacturing and finishing.

Although this is an introductory course, we think it will be helpful for the next generation of denim creatives, as well as seasoned veterans.

What would you like Kingpins to look like in five years?

I want to continue to use the Kingpins platform to bring together the global denim community, including the entire supply chain from farm and fiber to manufacturing and finishing and ultimately to the end consumer.

My hope is that visitors and exhibitors to Kingpins in five years will feel the same sense of community, opportunity and authenticity as they do today. I want the show to remain relevant and integral to the denim business and that means evolving alongside our community.