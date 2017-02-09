Kingpins to discuss politics and fashion in live-stream D.C. show

This year, sourcing event Kingpins has announced it’s going to get involved with the political stance of fashion. Going to Washington D.C. for a live-stream event, the trade show is planning to discuss the intermix of politics and fashion and how it can affect businesses.

Known for its trade events in Amsterdam and New York, Kingpins focuses on denim and textiles in the fashion industry. In a recent announcement from the trade event, Kingspin has decided to host a live panel from Washington, D.C. discussing how NAFTA, TPP, and a Trump presidency may affect the global textile industry. The live-stream will be on February 9 at 10AM including a short panel. The panel will consist of president of the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA); Augustine Tantillo, president and chief executive of the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO); and Robert Antoshak, managing director of Olah Inc.

The sourcing events allows others to attend the live show through a link. This is the first episode of Kingspins exploring the relationship between government policies and the textile/fashion industries. Currently, Kingpins has not announced when its next episode will be specifically. However, this currently show will delve mostly into President Donald Trump’s politicies and trade deals that affect the fashion climate.

Photo: Kingpins