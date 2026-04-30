Kingpins to introduce updated format at Los Angeles event

Denim trade fair Kingpins is shifting its approach to the US market with the introduction of an event in Los Angeles where it will debut an updated format.

Taking place between January 12 to 13, 2027, with an exact location to be determined at a later date, the LA show will replace the January edition of Kingpins New York. The news was confirmed by Sourcing Journal.

In a statement to the media outlet, Kingpins Show CEO, Vivian Wang, underlined the importance of LA in the denim industry and US production, stating that the fair “will feel both familiar and a little unexpected”.

“We’ll hold on to what makes Kingpins special–welcoming, curated and fun–while drawing inspiration from Southern California to introduce new ideas and programming,” Wang added.

The format intends to spotlight the local denim community, bearing resemblance to the hybrid model Kingpins has established in China that serves as both B2C and B2B. A mix of consumer-facing elements open to the public will be integrated into the format to give participants broader exposure.

Over the two days, exhibitors will showcase for just one, with the lineup and programming to rotate daily to motivate visitors to attend both days. A total of 60 exhibitors are already expected to attend.