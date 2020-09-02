Kingpins24 Canada to take place in September

Kingpins has announced that Kingpins24 - the digital platform launched during the Covid-19 pandemic following the cancellation of physical trade shows - will return on 22 September, this time with a focus on Canada.

Co-presented by Canada-based Ani Wells of Simply Suzette, Kingpins24 Canada will feature a two-hour livestream exploring ideas of circularity, brick-and-mortar retail, trends and design. It will be a shorter version than the multi-day livestreams from previous Kingpins24 events following demand from attendees for more bitesized shows.

“Kingpins continues to explore digital ideas and opportunities and we are excited to collaborate with Ani on Kingpins24 Canada,” Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show and Kingpins24, said in a statement. “As a Canadian it is refreshing for me to be able to shine a spotlight on my homeland - which rarely features in conversations about denim but is home to a lot of interesting and engaged denim players.

“This week we announced the exciting news about Kingpins Exchange, our new online denim marketplace and digital denim showroom platform, which will allow us to serve our community’s supply chain sourcing needs. Kingpins24 will be the place where we gather to share ideas, innovation, inspiration and education and it will be fluid in its format.”

Kingpins24 Canada will go live at 12pm Eastern time. Videos and content from the show will be posted to the Kingpins Show YouTube channel after the event has concluded.