Labels to Watch: 5 Brands to look out for at the upcoming Pure London x JATC
As we continue to descend into the trade fair season, participating brand rosters are beginning to be unveiled for each respective show. This remains true for the newly combined Pure London x JATC – two UK trade shows that announced a merger last year in a bid to boost both their offer and reach. And it appears the move has received a stamp of approval by attending brands, resulting in a series of category expansions and new features being introduced to the event.
Ahead of the show, set to take place at Olympia London from February 11 to 13, FashionUnited has gathered some labels to keep a lookout for when attending the upcoming affair.
Chalk
Lifestyle brand Chalk has an offering that spans classic staple clothing to home interior to items for pets. Its overarching essence, however, is based in a specific colour palette of muted and neutral tones, largely centred around navies, greys and beiges. Since its founding in 2017, the company has remained family-owned and women-led, even as it experienced a significant uptick in its presence throughout the UK and overseas, across which it has been welcomed into the offerings of over 600 stores globally.
Peachaus
Early 2022, Gillian Ridley Whittle, a former Topsop fashion director, teamed up with interim Versace CEO Cedric Wilmotte to launch Peachaus, a lifestyle label that looked to tackle the lack of sustainable underwear in the industry. Following the values of being “humanly and environmentally responsible”, the brand offers up feminine collections of versatile and considered products that further bolster its mission of creative collaboration. There is a particular emphasis on material for Peachaus, having already incorporated the likes of “ethical” cotton, bamboo and recycled polyester into its supply chain.
PunkyFish
Following its return to the UK market with a renewed website, the original Y2K fashion brand PunkyFish is preparing to once again make waves in the girl’s and women’s sector with a new collection that refines its former signature “vibrancy”. Akin to the values that it was based on after its initial birth, the London brand will continue to draw inspiration from the identity of the streets, picking up where it left off yet on what it said is a bolder and more assertive note.
Outerknown
In both its men’s and women’s collections, Outerknown looks to offer an overarching “utility style”, with items that it says are “functional, practical with a cool edge and made to last a lifetime”. A brief visit to the brand’s website will reveal a slew of facts, figures and achievements made in the realm of environmental impact, with detailed improvements including an increase of preferred fibre usage, an ethically-motivated diversification of its supplier partnerships, and the various labour-led certifications it has attained over the past few years, among many others.
Powerplay Brands
Manchester-based clothing supplier Powerplay Brands will be among the dynamic range of Accessories at the upcoming trade show, offering a selection of underwear, loungewear, nightwear, swimwear, slippers and socks from a number of notable brands, including Reebok, DKNY, Lee, Wrangler and Ben Sherman.