London Shoe Show rescheduled until October

The London Shoe Show has rescheduled its September show until October due to customer requests and government advice.

London’s independent trade shoe fair has over 46 brands and 20 exhibitors taking part. Justin Morgan, managing director of HB Shoes Ltd, spoke to FashionUnited and said: “Some of the newcomers are Django & Juliette from Australia and Rohde of Germany. However, the freshness of product and ideas from our established exhibitors is what sets the show apart.”

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, the two-day event will only be on one floor with limited numbers allowed to ensure the safest environment, according to a statement.

Morgan said: “The show is strictly pre-registration this year to ensure we can follow both the hotel’s and government’s guidelines, hand sanitisation on entry to the event, each stand and leaving is mandatory.

“Masks are mandatory when moving about, except when placing a buy, there will be a maximum of four people on any one stand at a time and there will be a clockwise one way system around the event,” all of which including social distancing.

The delay in the show has meant that some of the regular brands could not take part due to factory cut off dates. However, the new October date has facilitated retailers to assess their spring stock-carry-forward and their autumn requirements.

The rescheduled show will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, in London’s Kensington from 11-12 October 2020.