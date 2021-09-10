London Show Rooms to collaborate with White Milano

The British Fashion Council has confirmed London Show Rooms is collaborating for the first time with White Milano from September 23 to 26.

London Show Rooms provides British designers with a platform and showroom outside London to showcase their collections and raise their profiles in international markets.

This season the British Fashion Council will take 11 designers to its London Show Rooms at White: Ahluwalia, Ancuta Sarca, Completed Works, Duran Lantink, Edward Crutchley, Helen Kirkum, Jordanluca, Maximilian Davis, Palmer//Harding, Saul Nash and Sweet Lime Juice.

The showroom will be located at Superstudio Più, via Tortona 27, within the renewed White set-up, a space that includes special content and entertainment.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are excited to announce this new partnership with White Milano for September 2021. The BFC is committed to strengthening British fashion in the global economy and being able to support designer businesses sell their collections in Milan is fantastic.

“British fashion talents are known for their creativity, innovation and responsible business and London produces some of the most exciting designers in the world. We look forward to this new partnership which will help the designers reach new audiences.”

Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White, added: “Once again we are proud to confirm our international approach by partnering up with the British Fashion Council. This contribution is highly valuable for the entire Milan Fashion Week thanks to the 11 top brands that the British Fashion Council will land at the upcoming edition of White Show Milano, showcasing their SS22 collections. The innovative platform developed by White enhances the network originated by the city of Milan as worldwide fashion capital.”

Since 2008, the British Fashion Council’s London Show Rooms has provided a unique opportunity for British designers to promote themselves outside of London in a pop-up showroom that sits as part of the BFC’s support and mentoring scheme.