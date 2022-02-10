London Show Rooms to return to White Milano

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that following a successful launch in September 2021, London Show Rooms will return to White Milano during Milan Fashion Week.

London Show Rooms provides British designers with a platform and pop-up showroom outside London to showcase their collections and raise their profiles in international markets as part of the BFC’s support and mentoring scheme.

For the autumn/winter 2022 season, London Show Rooms will be located at Superstudio Più, via Tortona 27, within the renewed White Milano set-up, a space that includes showrooms, entertainment spaces, talks and content showcases.

The London Show Rooms pop-up will feature ten designers: Carlota Barrera, Chet Lo, Eftychia, Feben, Jordanluca, Labrum London, Robyn Lynch, Roker, S.S. Daley, and Yuhan Wang.

London Show Rooms at White Milano will run from February 24 to 27.