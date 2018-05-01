LondonEdge announces September 2018 show

Following its February show, LondonEdge, fashion trade show for youth culture and lifestyle fashion has announced it is set to return to Business Design Centre in Islington for its upcoming show in September 2018.

Running from September 2 to 3, the show's unique format brings together the best of alternative lifestyle clothing, footwear, accessories during the two day event, at the same location as this year’s previous show. The shows recognizable concept of edgy fashion and alternative lifestyle clothing, footwear and accessories exhibitors will be featured during the two-day show alongside a crowd of new exhibitors.

The team behind the tradeshow welcomed buyers from 26 countries and exhibitors from 16 different countries in February, and aims to continue growing its selection of designers, manufacturers and retailers of alternative lifestyle fashion.

"We’re thankful for our wonderfully loyal exhibitors and our equally wonderful and steadfast buyer family who have run and grown their businesses alongside LondonEdge over the last 19 years,” comments LondonEdge MD Carole Hunter in a statement.