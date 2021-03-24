Lone Design Club to showcase British brands at China Fashion Week

Lone Design Club, which champions independent and sustainable brands via e-commerce and immersive pop-ups, is teaming up with China Fashion Week for a special showcase later this month.

China Fashion Week has invited Lone Design Club through its designer cultural exchange programme between the UK and China, to highlight British designers on its online platform to offer its audience a see-now-buy-now option.

The Lone Design Club multi-brand offering will feature independent fashion films and designer profiles, including footwear and accessories brand Ganor Dominic, sustainable fashion label Manimekala, Chenchen Studio, known for using recycled and hand-cut fabrics and U.Mi-1, who offer a modern interpretation of Nigerian culture through cross-pollination between British tailoring and Japanese minimalism elements.

China Fashion Week x Sina Fashion takes place from March 27-29 and it is hoped that the collaboration will give the British brands exposure to the Chinese market.

Rebecca Morter, chief executive of Lone Design Club, said in a statement: “LDC is excited to work with the CFW held in collaboration with Tiktok and Sina on such an exciting showcase of independent talent. With China’s GDP increasing by 2.3 percent in 2020, making it the only major global economy to grow through the pandemic, and online retail sales increased 14.8 percent, now is the opportune time for our brands to make a splash in the market.

“The pandemic has transformed the retail industry. Retailers have had to adapt quickly within the changing landscape while increasing their focus on online sales as a key channel to drive sales and growth. There is unprecedented digital adoption happening within retail, with the influx of first-time digital shoppers. We have always had a robust Chinese following; with our stores being popular shopping destinations for the UK Chinese market.”

This marks Lone Design Club’s second move into the Chinese market following their successful pop-up launch pre-pandemic during Shanghai Fashion Week in 2019 and builds upon its previous partnership with China Fashion Week in London.