Lulu Kennedy reveals line-up for CIFF

Founder and director of Fashion East Lulu Kennedy is once again teaming up with CIFF (Copenhagen International Fashion Fair) for autumn/winter 2017, when the event takes place from February 1-3 at the city’s Bella Center.

Kennedy has also revealed that she has chosen a selection of emerging British talent that will showcased at the trade show, including Aries, ART SCHOOL, Hades, Sibling and The Vampire’s Wife, which she describes as “unique and strong labels”.

“While each has their own distinct and very desirable aesthetic, there is a common infectious energy and progressive point of view, which I am so proud to share,” said Kennedy.

The British emerging brands will be celebrated at a cocktail reception on models chosen by Fashion East’s close collaborator, casting director Madeleine Østlie of AAMO Casting at CIFF’s Crystal Hall on February 1 from 3pm to 4pm.

In addition, Kennedy will be hosting a live discussion with a round table of both Danish and international guests, including designer Charles Jeffrey which will be live streamed on www.ciff.dk at 3pm on February 2.

CIFF was established in 1993 as one of northern Europe’s leading and most innovative fashion platforms and has become a must-attend trade show for international press and buyers.