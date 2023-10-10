LVMH finalist Luca Magliano to be guest designer at Pitti Uomo

Magliano, the eponymous brand of designer Luca Magliano, is the next guest designer at men's fashion trade fair Pitti Uomo. For the designer it is a return to Florence, as his very first show took place there five years ago.

There are three good reasons for the designer's return to the Italian fair, said Pitti director Lapo Cianchi in a statement on Tuesday. On the one hand, Magliano has an “outstanding ability to shape in an original way the cultural and social canon normally associated with Italian fashion” and on the other hand, the organiser would like, if possible, to take a look at the careers and the stylistic development by designers who made their debut at the fair. They also like the designer and “his generosity, his enthusiasm and his educated simplicity”.

Magliano SS24 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

For Magliano, returning to Florence is the ideal opportunity to imagine the future, said the designer, whose brand, founded in 2017, is based in Bologna. Since its debut at Pitti, the brand has been a regular guest at Milan Fashion Week with its collections influenced by the Italian "provincia". At the beginning of the year, Magliano was also awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Prize from the LVMH young talent programme, worth 150,000 euros.

The 105th edition of the men's fashion fair Pitti Uomo will take place in Florence from January 9 to 12. The exact date and location of the Magliano show are currently unknown.