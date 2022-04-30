Magic trade show to make its debut in Nashville

The Magic fashion trade event hosted by Informa Markets Fashion, the company also behind Project, Coterie, and Sourcing at Magic, will bring a preview of their flagship show to a new and emerging market in Nashville, Tennessee on May 16-17. The show will bring a curated selection of accessible to moderately priced women’s and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories to the Music City Center.

Expanding on Magic's growing portfolio in Las Vegas and New York, the Nashville event is intended to fill the gaps between primary buying seasons so that retailers may replenish inventory and capitalize on in-demand trend items that will be featured prominently in the offering. “For the trend and young contemporary market, speed to retail is critical in order to deliver on continuously evolving consumer demands,” Vice President of Events for Magic, Jordan Rudow, said in a statement.

As with all Informa Markets Fashion events, the show will also serve as a connector for brands to build relationships with key regional retailers and attendees can gain insight into social media and digital marketing strategies and the latest trends through presentations by industry experts for the education series. Live music by local talent will play daily in the hub lounge to represent the Music City and more adventurous guests can partake in a mechanical bull ride on site, in case there isn’t time to further explore one of the South’s storied capitals.

Magic Nashville will debut May 16-17, 2022 at the Music City Center. Magic Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center August 8-10 and Magic New York will take place September 18-20 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.