Magic tradeshow postponed to September

Summer is mostly cancelled at this point. Magic, the annual Las Vegas tradeshow which usually takes place in August, has announced they will be postponing this year's show until September if conditions allow.

Magic's parents company Informa Markets said that the new dates will be September 29 to October 1, pushing about six weeks back from the original August 17 to 19 dates. The show will still take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We know that our community is eager to connect again. We also know our partner brands and retailers put a lot of effort into the logistics of exhibiting at or attending one of our shows,” said Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Fashion Markets, in a statement. “We believe it is in the best interest of our community to postpone the show at this time, giving us the runway to review the situation on an ongoing basis. At the same time, we believe it is our responsibility to the industry we serve to move forward and provide an opportunity for some form of business continuity while we reassess and work through what fashion business looks like in a post COVID-19 world. We are hopeful for a September return to the show floor and are working tirelessly to make it happen, with a very focused effort on health and safety standards.”

Informa Markets has committed to helping the venue in September meet physical distancing guidelines as well as meeting cleaning protocols to ensure the health and safety of attendees. For buyers who are still looking for summer buys, Informa Markets says it will be enhancing its digital offerings to make this possible.

The tradeshow calendar has been thrown in flux thanks to coronavirus. In New York, the men's shows, which typically include Liberty, Project, and Man, which take place in July, have all been postponed to September.