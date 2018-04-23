Make it British Live! to celebrate heritage brands & success stories

London - Make It British Live!, previously known as Meet the Manufacturer, is set to host a symposium celebrating the best heritage brands and British success stories during its two-day event.

Running from May 23 to 24 at The Old Truman Brewery, London, this year's symposium will be chaired by veteran industry commentator Eric Musgrave. Discussions will include panel talks and keynote speakers covering a range of topics such as production, funding, IP protection, skills, and marketing.

"We will be focusing on a variety of topics this year close to the hearts of UK manufacturers," said Kate Hills, founder of Make It British, to FashionUnited on the phone. "We will have an expert panel, talks on sustainability and how different manufacturers can be more eco-conscious, as well as discussions on innovation, how manufacturers can retain the value of their businesses while bringing it into the 21st century."

Other areas the symposium will cover include funding, investing as well as exporting. Key speakers set to attain Make it British Live! include Simon Cotton, CEO of Johnstons of Elgin, Robert Yentob, chairman and managing director at Dents and Corgi and Lynn Wilson, designer, and specialist at Circular Economy Wardrobe, zero waste specialist.

"Make it British Live! is the only 100 percent British sourcing event," added Hills. "For many of our visitors, the highlight of the event is the seminar sessions, which are a great way to learn more about making in the UK and hear from the brands that make it work."

In addition to the seminars, Make it British Live! will welcome more than 200 exhibitors in its trade show area, next to a series of workshops. Make it British Live is the 'go to' sourcing event for British manufacturers and buyers looking for products made in the UK.

Photo: Courtesy of Make it British