Make it British Live! to return in partnership with The London Textile Fair

Following the announcement of its return to the UK's trade fair scene, Make it British Live! has confirmed its revival will come as part of a partnership with The London Textile Fair, taking place January 12 to 13, 2027.

The event will exist within a dedicated Make it British Live! hall as part of The London Textile Fair at London's Business Design Centre, featuring UK garment, knitwear, swimwear, lingerie and home textile manufacturers alongside pattern cutters, sample makers, fabric printers and accessory suppliers. Combined with The London Textile Fair's textile mills, the event aims to provide brands and buyers with a single destination to source UK-made products and services.

Originally launched as Meet the Manufacturer in 2014 before being rebranded in 2018, Make it British Live! attracted more than 18,000 visitors across five editions before its cancellation during the pandemic.

In a statement, Kate Hills, founder of Make it British, said the partnership would allow visitors already attending The London Textile Fair to connect with UK manufacturers in the same venue, adding: "There has never been a more important time to bring the whole supply chain together in one place."

Established in 2007, The London Textile Fair hosts around 350 exhibitors twice a year and is the UK's largest textile trade show. Organisers said the collaboration would create new opportunities for brands to discover UK manufacturing and sourcing partners while strengthening the domestic textile and apparel industry.