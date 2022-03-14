Man/Woman announces SS23 dates

After wrapping up the autumn/winter 2022 season with their Woman trade show in Paris last weekend, Man/Woman has announced, after consulting with both retailers and brands, that they will scale down their shows for the upcoming spring/summer 2023 season and present a more streamlined and focused selection going forward.

In a 2019 interview with the trade show’s founders, FashionUnited covered how even then in the pre-pandemic era there was a sense that large trade shows can be overwhelming for buyers and brands do not receive as many orders because it is hard to make a connection. The New York show this past January was already a scaled down affair due to the Omicron outbreak and the intimate setting allowed for deeper conversations while reporting and a better understanding of the overall business climate and challenges that both buyers and brands face.

Man/Woman has confirmed dates for SS23, which will mark the show’s 10-year anniversary: The Man/Woman show will take place June 24–June 26 in Paris at the Place Vendôme, while the New York edition will be July 18–July 20 at Spring Studios.

Woman New York will be held mid-September with location details still to be confirmed and Woman Paris is set for September 30–October 2, also at the Place Vendôme.