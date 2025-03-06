Mandatory moving summer edition to August

Copenhagen trade show Mandatory is moving its summer edition to August, starting with the upcoming season to coincide with Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The move to August 5 to 7 will allow the trade show to “strengthen the position and relevance for both brands and buyers,” complementing Copenhagen Fashion Week and aligning with the international fashion calendar.

Clara Leone, partner at Mandatory, said in a statement: "The decision to open Mandatory at the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2025 is a positive outcome of several external factors. We were given the opportunity to rent our venue Øksnehallen on the right dates in August, and at the same time, we have had to acknowledge that current market conditions mean that buyers increasingly prefer to place their final orders as late as possible within the season. Therefore, August is the ideal time in the current situation.

"The final decision has thus been easy to make for both clients and ourselves, especially since Mandatory was in any case required to adjust the originally planned dates due to the fact that the fashion weeks in Milan and Paris have chosen to move their dates in 2025.”

Mandatory is designed and operated as a modern multi-brand showroom and represents Scandinavian design-driven menswear and womenswear brands mixed with “like-minded” international brands.

Mads Petersen, founding partner of Mandatory, added: "Mandatory is a trading platform, and our primary task is to provide the best and most relevant tools for our customers and partners so they can develop and grow their wholesale activities.

“The driving force behind Mandatory is our focus on trade and networking through the physical and personal relationships that all form the foundation for serious dialogue and long-term collaborations. Among other things, that’s why we facilitate and encourage visiting buyers and participating brands to book their meetings in advance.”

Mandatory adds that it still believes that an additional event in June and December, in addition to the two main editions in January and August, will “be relevant for many brands and buyers” and is working to implement this set-up from autumn 2025.