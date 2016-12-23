Mary Portas to discuss the Brexit at Spring Fair 2017

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
One of the UK’s leading retail experts, Mary Portas, its set to speak at home and gift trade event Spring Fair 2017, at the NEC in Birmingham.
Running from February 5 to 9, 2017 Portas is set to take the stage on February 6 to discuss the challenges facing retailers next year and into the future. Her talk, entitled ‘The Future of Shopping’ aims to cover the ongoing digital revolution taking place in retail, and how different retail sectors are responding to their shifting environments. Following her talk, Portas will participate in an interactive Q&A session with the audience.
“We are excited to announce that Mary Portas will take to the stage at Spring Fair 2017,” commented Nick Davison, Portfolio director of Spring Fair. “Few trade events can attract such an influential speaker and we’re delighted she will share her knowledge and experience with our visitors. Her views and insights will spark ideas and put the post-Brexit UK retail landscape into perspective.”
Portas, who have been dubbed the ‘Queen of Shops’ is set to join the likes of Mette Downer, CEO of the Greater Gift Company and Martin Holland, the winner of the BBC’s Great Interior Design Challenge and founder of Martin Mark Design Store design workshop in taking to the stage at the Spring Fair.
