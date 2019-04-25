Men’s accessories area to return to Top Drawer following successful debut

Lifestyle trade show Top Drawer has announced it will be bringing back it’s dedicated menswear accessories section “MR.” at its next event following its successful debut in January.

Top drawer says its decision to add the menswear section was in response to continued growth in the market. According to recent research by Mintel, the menswear market grew by 3.5 percent in 2017 compared to a 3.2 percent growth in womenswear, and is expected to grow a further 11 percent by 2022, outperforming womenswear globally.

Show director Alejandra Campos said in a statement: “At Top Drawer we pride ourselves on creating an ever- evolving platform for meaningful connections between visitors and exhibitors; a place where buyers can discover the most exciting and innovative lifestyle brands so that they can tailor a store offering entirely unique to their customers.

“The growing demand for men’s-focused products is undeniable; it was a thrill to see the sector be so well-received in January, and we look forward to presenting an even central location in September.”

The aptly named "MR. Lifestyle Trail" will also return in September, designed to guide buyers through a men’s focused edit of curated products and key exhibitors at the show. The next Top Drawer event will run between 8-10 September at Olympia London.