Menswear trade show Shift: Smart dressing is common denominator

Where a few years ago there were warnings about the casualisation of menswear, now a picture of refinement has come to the fore. Tracksuits were at the height of popularity during the pandemic, but men now also want to present themselves in a slicker light. At the Dutch menswear trade show Shift, it brands were seemingly drawing closer together and focusing on the ‘smart’ style. We are not talking about the technological ‘smart’ style here, but about the ‘smart casual’ and even ‘smart street’ trends.

Dutch brand Off The Pitch stated that it is evolving from a pure streetwear brand to more of a ‘smart street’ brand. The spring/summer 2026 collection includes several short-sleeved shirts with all-over prints, various trousers and sets with semi-transparent patterns. The subtle change at the brand is partly due to the changes in the menswear market, which require a fashion-forward approach. In addition to the more pronounced statement pieces, there are also subtle refinements to the items. The placement of the logo in unusual places, as well as embroidered quotes, add a playful element.

The fact that more playfulness is allowed in menswear is also evident at the brand Croyez. The collection is a bit more colourful, with burgundy and pink, as well as various shades of lilac. Founder and co-owner Arian Biemans explains that the refinement in the collection is also made possible by the choice of materials.

The fashion brand Pure Path is typically in the casual segment, but is also moving towards smart casual. The enrichment of the casual offering is reflected in the brand's embroideries, structures and fabrics, as well as the different placement of the logo. More colour can also be seen with this brand. "This is very pleasing after the long-lasting fashion image of navy and beige," says managing director Irviani Gerard. Of course, these two basic colours are still doing well for men, but colour accents in red, pink and green have also been added. The matching short sets, which have emerged in menswear in recent years, are also present in the Pure Path collection.

Part of the hall at the Shift menswear trade show. Credits: FashionUnited/Caitlyn Terra

Post-casual dressing: More colour, polo collars and ‘smart’

Whether a brand comes from streetwear, the casual segment or even the formal segment, the return of smart menswear is clear. Trousers that originate from a former streetwear brand, for example, can be hung up at a casual or formal brand. After the pandemic, there is one important common denominator: comfort. Why dress in something uncomfortable and stiff when there are plenty of other options? Smart trousers with an elastic waistband were not common before the pandemic, but now they are already well-established.

Another indispensable element seems to have become the polo collar. Of course, there are traditional short-sleeved polo shirts, but more and more polo collars are being incorporated into collections, including at Pure Path. A representative of Ferrante, PT Torino, RFR Fabiano Ricci and L’essenziale even says that polo shirts are currently selling better than T-shirts. Not every exhibitor at Shift can identify with this statement, but it is confirmed that the smarter and statement pieces are receiving more attention.

Shift demonstrates menswear’s shift towards smarter silhouettes while maintaining comfort

All of this can be seen at the second edition of the Shift menswear trade show in Zaandam. The event moved from the two smaller halls at the Hembrugterrein to a larger, elongated hall further back on the site. Due to the elongated exhibition space, exhibitors have at least two chances to attract visitors, as they inevitably have to pass the stands again on their way back.

That Sunday at the trade show would be quiet was foreseeable when the weather forecasts for the day became clear. A warm and sunny Sunday at the end of June? For many retailers, this meant postponing their visit to the trade show until Monday. Of course, there is also the fact that many shops in the Netherlands are open on Sundays and don’t want to miss out on customers by closing their doors.

The quietness on the exhibition floor doesn’t escape anyone's notice, and jokes and sarcastic remarks about ‘how busy it is’ can be heard regularly. The hope for a busier Monday is therefore often expressed, and exhibitors have heard from customers that they will indeed be visiting Shift on the first day of the working week.

One of the red frames in the exhibition hall. Credits: FashionUnited/Caitlyn Terra

Shift co-founder: ‘Still in its infancy, but each edition a bigger shoe size’

Shift co-founder Lucel van den Hoeven also states that he expects more from Monday. "The most frequently asked question is why we don’t start the trade show on Monday," he says. He also sees an advantage in this, but a change has not yet occurred. The Dutch womenswear trade show Modefabriek has been taking place on Sundays and Mondays for quite some time, and a move to Mondays and Tuesdays in the summer of 2019 was not met with open arms, according to Van den Hoeven, who was previously CEO of Modefabriek.

As early as last January, the organiser wanted to hold Shift at the same time as Modefabriek. This was also to be worked on for the summer edition, but the space at the Hembrugterrein in the Taets Art and Event Park proved to be too small for both trade shows to appear together.

So the ideal concept has not yet been fully found. However, there are new additions this time. For example, there are various stands for services that are not set up in the traditional stand construction, but have been placed in a red frame. These include the shoe customisation service company DD Customs, as well as the shop fitting expert Muuble. The red frames make the long hall more dynamic without blocking the lines of sight.

Van den Hoeven emphasises that he wants to combine the creativity of the industry with the creativity of the exhibition grounds. He wants to inspire and stimulate with this. The representative of the Italian fashion brand Nine in the morning sees potential in the trade show and the location. He describes the stimulating atmosphere as positive. "The trade show is still in its infancy, and we will be a shoe size bigger with each edition," says Van den Hoeven.