Messe Frankfurt France cancels September shows

Messe Frankfurt France has announced that the September editions of the Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls & Scarves, Texworld and Texworld Denim Paris shows will not be taking place in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made due to a lack of information on health requirements for big international events planned for September, as well as the possibility of ongoing travel restrictions.

“A survey conducted amongst loyal textile and clothing buyers indicates that most of them are not yet ready to travel,” said Frédéric Bougeard, president of Messe Frankfurt France, in a statement on Monday. “Serious consideration of all these issues and the lack of guarantees that this major event can be organized under good conditions has forced us to take this decision.”

Instead, the shows have been rescheduled for February 1 to 4, 2021, with the organizers thinking of various initiatives in preparation for the next events. Messe Frankfurt France will additionally be offering digital solutions, which will connect suppliers to buyers and enable them to showcase their production capacities.