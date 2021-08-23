Moda announces line-up featuring more than 160 brands

Trade show Moda, also known as the National Footwear Show, has announced a line-up of over 160 footwear, fashion, accessories, and jewellery brands for its upcoming event in September.

Moda will run alongside the leading home and gift show Autumn Fair for the first time, from September 5 to 8 at NEC Birmingham, as part of the organiser Hyve Group’s commitment to creating a unified portfolio of UK trade shows.

The line-up includes Godske Group, which is bringing 16 brands including Frandsen, Robell, Qneel, Molly Jo and Que, alongside Jayley, Big Metal, Suzie Blue, Lunar, Fly London, XTi, Refresh, Blowfish Malibu, Mustang, Chatham, Hogl, Jessica Graff, Lisa Angel, Nour, Alpe, Keddo, and CAT Footwear.

There will also be several sustainable brands exhibiting including Turtle Doves, Conscious Lemons and Nomads, as a reflection of the appetite in the fashion retail market for ethical and sustainable brands.

One of the key launches will be from Lunar, which will be unveiling a new collection of boots, socks, slippers, and umbrellas with TV personality and interior designer, Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen. The line, called ‘Llewellington Collection’ is described by the designer as a range that brings “a gorgeously patterned brightness to the rainiest of rainy days”.

Image: courtesy of Lunar; Llewellington Collection

Lisa Govier, director of footwear at Moda, said in a statement: “We are the only organiser in the last 18 months to be able to put on a show for the footwear industry and our ongoing commitment to reigniting and supporting it remains firm. Whilst the changing and ongoing travel restrictions have impacted some of our big international exhibitors, we are working hard to create partnerships and experiences which will give both exhibitors and visitors a return of investment and time.

“Over a third of Autumn Fair pre-registrations have specified a primary interest in footwear and apparel, and Moda pre-registrations are looking great despite the challenges of the last year, so we are very excited to see the benefits to Moda of the co-location. Autumn Fair and Moda will be your one-stop buying destination for the most-wanted fashion and footwear brands plus there’s also nine other sectors to explore across gifts and homeware to diversify your offering.”

Moda will also host digital clinics by partner and café sponsor Modular Commerce. While through its partnership with the British Footwear Association (BFA), it will extend its Hosted Buyer Programme and membership to The Club to all BFA buyers attending the show. As a member of The Club, visitors receive additional visitor perks such as free cloakroom facilities, refreshments and access to The Club Lounge to recharge between meetings.

Lucy Reece-Raybould, chief executive, British Footwear Association, added: “While we continue to face challenges in our industry as a result of the pandemic and Brexit, we are pleased to see that signs of recovery are already showing. The BFA is delighted to partner with Moda in its journey to bring the industry back together.

“As the only dedicated UK footwear show going ahead this year, it is incredibly encouraging to see the commitment, investment and support for the footwear industry demonstrated by Moda as brands and buyers reunite to kickstart a new sales season. We are pleased to see the co-location with Autumn Fair as this will certainly bring a whole new audience and many exciting cross-buying opportunities to the show.”

Hosted twice a year at the NEC Birmingham, Moda is a key destination for fashion buying and features the largest line-up of men’s, women’s and kid’s footwear alongside ready-to-wear womenswear and accessories. This September also marks the first time it has co-located with Autumn Fair. Both trade shows will run from September 5 to 8.