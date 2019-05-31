Moda announces mix of old and new names for footwear line-up

Birmingham’s fashion trade show Moda has announced its latest line-up of British and international footwear brands to be showcased at its upcoming 4-6 August SS20 edition.

The list includes a host of new brands, such as On Foot, Savelli, HBH, Lanquier and Krisbut, XTI, Peter Kaiser, Mustang, and Tamaris, as well as some returning favourites, such as Legero, Bobux, Hogl, Alpe and ART.

The footwear collections will be joining hundreds of womenswear brands also showcasing at the trade show, which brings together over 1,200 collections and over 9,000 fashion buyers. Moda also features 16 catwalk shows, alongside a retail-focused seminar programme, interactive workshops and networking events.

The upcoming SS20 edition of Moda takes place at the NEC Birmingham between the 4 - 6 August.