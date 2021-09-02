Moda: Five brands attending for the first time in September

UK footwear and fashion trade show Moda is returning to the NEC Birmingham on Sunday for a four-day event running from 5-8 September. The show this season will be co-located with Autumn Fair and will run for one extra day compared to usual, as buyers and brands reunite after over a year of cancelled physical shows.

Moda will showcase thousands of collections across fashion, footwear, jewellery, and accessories from a mix of returning brands as well as some new faces. In this article, FashionUnited shines a spotlight on five new brands attending this season.

Lunar

“Established in 1990, Lunar is a footwear brand with a UK-based design team that creates colourful and elegant shoes using influences from other areas of fashion and giving them “a designer twist”. The brand has won ‘Ladies Fashion Footwear’ brand of the year at the UK Footwear awards each year from 2016 through to 2020.

Image: Lunar

Retail price

30 pounds to 70 pounds

Target audience

Women aged 30 and over

Retail

Next, Charles Clinkard, Kaleidoscope, Wilkies, Browns of York, Lunarshoesonline and over 1,000 independent retailers

Conscious Lemons

Conscious Lemons is a slow-fashion brand that uses traditional and sustainable methods of fabric making combined with modern techniques of zero-waste stitching. The brand uses premium fabrics, from handwoven Jamdani to 100 percent pure linens and hand dyed and block printed cotton.

Image: Conscious Lemons

Retail price

50 pounds to 200 pounds

Target audience

Sustainably conscious women looking for timeless casual or occasion wear

Retail

Via its website

Nomads

Nomads is a GOTS certified ethical fashion brand based in Cornwall, specialising in contemporary garments that embrace colour and print. The brand’s SS22 range is designed in 5 capsule collections to reflect our changing lifestyles, from easy-fit loungewear to summer celebrations. The collection includes organic cotton socks and men’s cotton shirts.

Image: Nomads

Retail price

28 pounds to 140 pounds

Target audience

“Creative, free-thinking people who want to live a more ethical lifestyle”

Retail

Mainly in independent boutiques in the UK and Europe

Jayley Collection

Luxury fashion brand Jayley Collection creates its clothing with a variety of quality fabrics including faux fur, suedes, silks and cashmere. The brand sells a mix of outerwear, sportswear and more casual loungewear and is known for its use of bold, cheerful colours.

Image: Jayley

Target audience

Women looking for striking designs and luxury fabrics

Retail price

30 pounds to 1,980 pounds

Where

International retailers

CAT Footwear

Global footwear manufacturer Cat Footwear creates high-quality and ergonomically designed work and “rugged casual” footwear. The company, which is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, is best known for its Caterpillar workwear boots, but also creates casual shoes for men, women and children.

Image: Cat Footwear, Facebook

Target audience

Mainly workers

Retail price

60 pounds to 445 pounds

Where

International retailers